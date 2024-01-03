Only 15% of Israelis want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in office after the war ends. This is highlighted by a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute, reported by the Times of Israel, which also signals strong support for the continuation of the military operation in Gaza.

56.1% (65.2% of Jews, 11.5% of Arabs) believe that the best way to achieve the release of the hostages is to continue the military offensive in an intensive manner, while only 24% prefer the prisoner exchange hypothesis. Furthermore, 66% believe that Israel should not accept the American request to move to a new phase of the war in Gaza by reducing the bombing of inhabited areas (27.7% think it should not do so, 38.3% think it certainly should not do so) . The 50.9% think that it is necessary to deal a serious blow to the Shiite militia Hezbollah even at the risk of opening another front to the north (57.3% among Jews, 19.6% among Arabs).

Overall, the public appears less confident in the future. As for who should be the next prime minister, the most popular is war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, but he is chosen by only 23%. 32.3% say they are moderately pessimistic about the future of Israel's security and 20.5% are very pessimistic. 8.1% are very optimistic and 32.4% are moderately optimistic.