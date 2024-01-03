In América they need to reinforce, among other positions, the two full-backs for the next Clausura 2024. In the case of the left-handed back, the previous week the club agreed to renew the veteran Luis Fuentes for at least six more months in the team, in In recent days the signing of 'chicote' Calderón has been confirmed. Already having two firm players in the position for 2024, these movements in turn imply the inevitable departure of Salvador Reyes, who does not enter the team's plans for the next tournament.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that with Calderón and Fuentes firm for the next tournament, both the coaching staff and the board of directors of América agree that Salvador is no longer required within the squad.
The club appeals for a sale, however, their desire to cut the Mexican left-back is such that they are open to a loan, since the team wants to get rid of his salary at all costs. Those from Coapa paid 6 million dollars for the former Puebla player at the time and his performance on the field has been a disappointment.
Market management within América is not being easy, it gave the impression that the Liga MX champion team was moving slowly due to the amount of signings for 2024, however, what management is doing within Coapa is close the arrival of players based on the needs within the team's field. That is why to specify arrivals, you must first define the gaps that must be freed within the squad.
