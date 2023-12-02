He Israeli Army This Saturday it continues its military offensive against the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip for the second consecutive day since the truce was broken, leaving more than 200 dead and 600 injured in the Palestinian enclave in just 24 hours.

“Over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces attacked more than 400 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip,” including artillery fire and shelling, an Israeli military spokesman said.

One of the targets was “a terrorist cell that was ambushing Israeli troops,” as well as “a mosque used by the Islamic Jihad as an operational command center,” and a weapons storage complex, the spokesperson added.

In the south, the Israeli Navy carried out a selective operation in the port of Khan Younis and in Deir al Balah, to attack Hamas military targets, the Army said.

He The Israeli Army ordered the evacuation of the towns of Jabalia and neighborhoods of Gaza City.

“For your safety, we ask you to evacuate your homes immediately through the Haifa and Jalil al Wazir axes,” said Avichay Adraee, Arabic spokesman for the Israeli Army, on his social network X.

On Friday morning, Israel and Hamas broke a truce negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, which marked a seven-day pause in their war, which broke out on October 7.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, controlled by the Islamist group Hamasreported that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and more than 600 injured, most of them children and women, “since the humanitarian pause ended” due to Israeli attacks.

Palestinian militias have launched numerous volleys of rockets into Israeli territory since yesterday, but no casualties have been reported.

EFE

