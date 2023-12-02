A bad illness that turned her life upside down, but despite everything Azzurra Marotta never lost her smile

Mourning in the province of Treviso, Azzurra Marotta He did not make it. She passed away forever at just 14 years old due to a terrible illness.

He had a dream, that of meet Fedez and Chiara Ferragni and he had made it in Milan, on the occasion of a concert, as demonstrated by the photo that is going crazy on social networks today, accompanied by broken hearts.

Azzurra Marotta lost her life due to same tumor as Fedez, pancreatic cancer. She fought for 5 long years, without ever stopping coloring the lives of the people who loved her. She is always smiling and full of life. She was a big fan of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni and had managed to realize her great dream of meeting them thanks toDreams associationwhen he was only 12 years old.

Her father had taken her to Milan for a visit, together with her mother Chiara and her little brother. Azzurra didn’t know big surprise that awaited her. She managed to meet Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, together with their children Leone and Vittoria. She had attended the singer’s rehearsals and had also managed to take photos with them. The Sogni association has the objective of making the last wishes of sick children come true. The news of his passing was also confirmed by the president himself, who published one heartbreaking post.

Another star has been added to the others in Dreams. I feel great pain and great regret.

Today the fourteen-year-old leaves a beautiful memory in the hearts of all those who were lucky enough to know and love her. She had managed, despite her illness, to achieve her goals, as well as her goals eighth grade diploma. She had also written herself out in high school, trying to have as normal a life as possible. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything against that terrible disease, which in the end he has broken his wings forever.

The last farewell to the little girl will be celebrated next Monday, at 3:00 pm, in the Coste church.