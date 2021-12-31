The Israeli Ministry of Defense estimated the total value of the deal at about two billion dollars.

The deal, which was signed on Thursday, comes within the framework of developing the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force and includes the option to purchase 6 additional helicopters, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that the first planes are scheduled to arrive in Israel in 2026.

Brigadier-General Shimon Sensiber, Director of Resources for the Air Force, told Israel Army Radio, Thursday, that the delivery of the two refueling planes would not be before 2025.

He added that Israel is trying to bring forward the date of delivery of the two planes, and in the end wants 4 of them.

And it was reported by the Israeli media that the refueling planes may be critical to carrying out an air strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, a strike that Israel has long threatened.

Sensiber said the Air Force’s current refueling capabilities are adequate for his mission.