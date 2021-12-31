Bagnolo Mella in mourning, Carlotta Cozzi died at the age of 16 a few hours after her arrival in hospital

It all started following a sudden illness and, finally, the heart from Carlotta Cozzi, just a girl 16 years, has ceased to beat forever. The attempts of the doctors in the hospital were useless, their only purpose was to try to save her life.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A dramatic and heartbreaking loss he has shaken an entire community. It was there to announce the sad news sister of the young victim.

According to information released by local media, the drama began in the afternoon of Tuesday 28 December. Precisely in the home of the family located in Bagnolo Mella, in the province of Brescia.

Carlotta began to feel a strange illness. In a few minutes, his condition is get worse further. For this his parents have alerted the health workers quickly.

An ambulance arrived in the house in a timely manner, but the girl’s situation appeared desperate right away. However, the doctors decided to transport her to the hospital anyway, with the hope to be able to save her.

Carlotta Cozzi in the hospital suffered a delicate intervention and the whole community prayed that he would be able to return home. But in the morning of Wednesday 29 December, came the news that no one would ever expect. The young woman’s heart had now ceased to beat forever.

The message of Carlotta Cozzi’s sister after her death

The girl of just 16 was attending the institute Golgi, which is located in Brescia. She and her whole family are well known and in fact in these hours, there are many people who are writing gods messages of condolence on social networks. There sister Valentina, to warn everyone of the loss they have suffered, on his Facebook profile he wrote:

Unfortunately Carlotta didn’t make it and left us. I ask you for respect for our mourning. The funeral will be on Friday afternoon. Thank you all for your prayers.

The parents, despite the pain of their daughter’s death, agreed to organ donation. A gesture of love that will help those in need.