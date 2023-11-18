Their legs and shoulders are sore but the wooden signs, with the faces of the 239 Hamas hostages, kept them up for sixty kilometers of marching on the highway until the end, for five days. Despair has set tens of thousands of Israelis on their way who left Tel Aviv last Tuesday and arrived in Jerusalem in front of Netanyahu’s offices to ask for the release of the kidnapped people, who have been the most powerful weapon in the hands of terrorists for over a month. The prime minister is not there. But a few hours later he announced that on Monday he would convene the war cabinet for a meeting with the families. However, the negotiations on the release of the hostages are at a standstill.

Israel Hamas, news on the war of November 18th

And the war continues inexorably. The Jabalya refugee camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is once again in the sights of Israeli forces. According to Hamas, the toll from the raids in the last few hours is over 80 victims and numerous injured. At least 50 people were killed at dawn when the UN school “al Fakhura” which served as a shelter for refugees was hit. While another 32 Palestinians, “including 19 children and all members of the same family”, lost their lives inside a house hit by Israeli fire. Meanwhile, further south, in Gaza City, hundreds left the al Shifa hospital to set off on foot towards the southern part of the Palestinian enclave, along a protected corridor indicated by the IDF.

Finally, a case was opened by CNN which hypothesizes that the Israeli army had “reorganized” the Hamas weapons found in al-Shifa hospital in favor of cameras. An analysis carried out by American TV indicates that in a first Israeli video from the hospital in Gaza on November 15, the weapons found were fewer than those subsequently shown to the international media. «It is possible that the weapons were removed from the scene and put back before the TVs arrived. In any case, this does not explain why when the press arrived more guns were visible than in the original IDF video”, observes CNN. The Israeli army, replying to the American broadcaster, explains how the difference is due to the fact that during the day “more weapons and assets of the terrorists” had been discovered, who were later gathered to show them to journalists. The discrepancy, however, risks complicating, raising possible doubts, Israel’s efforts to produce irrefutable evidence on the presence of a Hamas command center at al-Shifa hospital.

