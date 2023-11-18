The world is witnessing severe climate changes with rapid development in all fields, which necessitated serious thinking from governments in taking practical steps to confront these changes. The UAE was at the forefront of countries that adopted “sustainability” among the main axes of its development strategy, and based on this, “Emirates Today” is unique. » This space addresses issues of sustainability, climate change and food security.

The UAE continues to launch initiatives aimed at enhancing climate action, including the launch of the “Climate Neutrality Transition Charter,” to encourage private sector companies to take effective measures to confront the repercussions of climate change, and to commit to enhancing transparency and integrity in implementing their pledges to achieve climate neutrality, and after the companies signed the “ The Charter, or its commitment to a national climate neutrality pledge while meeting the required criteria, will be included in the list of those joining the Charter, which will be published on the COP28 website by November 15, 2023.

The Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) stressed that the participation of the private sector with its resources, expertise and commitment in “COP28” is very important to support the ongoing work and achieve the ambitious climate goals set by the Presidency of the Conference, noting that companies can benefit from their strengths and resources to promote collective climate goals and provide The assistance required to find solutions through all pillars of the conference’s action plan, which includes: (accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, protecting people and nature, improving lives and livelihoods, and ensuring full inclusion for everyone).

The Charter for the Transition to Climate Neutrality supports “the ability of companies to take effective measures to reach climate neutrality, and monitors their progress on this path through their commitment to supervision and follow-up mechanisms.” The COP28 Presidency called on all qualified private sector institutions to join this pledge and sign the Charter as soon as possible, and to follow A collaborative approach to reducing emissions by 43% over the next seven years, through the contribution of all types of capital (governmental, private and charitable), to help achieve this goal effectively.

The launch of the charter comes before the launch of “COP28”, which is hosted by the UAE, during the period from November 30 to next December 12 at “Expo Dubai”, and following the issuance of the technical report of the global outcome to evaluate progress in achieving the goals of the (Paris Agreement) on the eighth of last September. , who explained that the world is far from the right track to maintain the possibility of achieving these goals.

The Charter emphasizes the important role of the private sector in confronting climate change, as this sector contributes to about 80% of the global gross domestic product, consumes the largest portion of energy, and causes the most greenhouse gas emissions globally. All institutions that join the Transition Charter must commit to Climate neutrality by setting goals to achieve climate neutrality, and other interim goals that are credible and transparent, based on scientific facts, and preserve the possibility of avoiding a rise in the Earth’s temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Companies joining the Charter are committed to submitting an annual report on their emissions of greenhouse gases, and reporting annual progress in achieving their commitment to achieving climate neutrality and implementing their transition plan, through approved platforms linked to the “Electronic Portal for Global Climate Action,” affiliated with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. .

1,000 young people participate in “COY18” to promote climate action

YOUNGO, the youth arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is organizing the 18th edition of the United Nations Conference on Youth (COY18), scheduled to be held from November 26 to 28, with the participation of: the Arab Youth Center in Abu Dhabi and the American University in Sharjah (AUS), and the Greenhouse Research Center, affiliated with New York University Abu Dhabi.

The United Nations Youth Conference, which will welcome 1,000 young people, represents a platform to promote climate action and build capacity, through training activities, skill-building workshops, dialogue sessions and the promotion of youth-led climate action. YOUNGO will work with the rest of the hosts to present the Global Youth Statement (GYS). It represents an annual comprehensive set of youth policy proposals agreed by global youth organizations.

The United Nations Youth Conference serves as a platform to prepare young people for their participation in international climate discussions and events. The conference, which is led and organized by young people, aims to empower youth voices in various international fields. It also provides young people with an opportunity to discuss and support international climate change policies, and to promote change at the local and international levels.

The UAE is leading the transition to sustainable food and agricultural systems

The UAE is leading international efforts to accelerate the global transition towards sustainable food and agricultural systems, and the tenth day of the summit, next December 10, will focus on agriculture, food, water and related issues, as climate change causes great pressures and threats to the food, agriculture and water systems that support human life. At the same time, these systems also contribute to climate change, with food and agricultural systems accounting for a third of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, while agricultural production uses 70% of freshwater consumed worldwide.

The areas focused on this day’s activities in the field of food and agriculture include investment, innovation, regenerative agriculture, and national transformation paths supported by financing and project preparation mechanisms. Water programs will shed light on ways to restore and preserve fresh water, the infrastructure needed for water resilience in urban areas, and governance and management. Integrated water and food systems. In its presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the UAE looks forward to cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and ideas, to find a unified solution that ensures that no one is left behind to achieve water balance within our food systems, as the way in which the rapid rise in demand for food, production, distribution and consumption is managed is one of the biggest challenges in combating Climate change, which the UAE will place at the top of its priorities (COP28).

Abu Dhabi Environment launches a self-reporting program to identify sources of emissions

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launched the Environmental Data Self-Reporting Program to unify the requirements for environmental monitoring and reporting for projects and facilities, according to the potential impact of various sectors in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of building a comprehensive and unified environmental database to identify sources of emissions, their quantities and components. The program supports the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality 2050, which was launched by the state with the aim of reducing emissions, and the climate change strategy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by protecting the environment and improving monitoring systems.

Abu Dhabi is home to the largest breeding population of eagle vultures in the Arabian Gulf

The Eagle Eagle, Pandion haliaetus, known locally as “The Doll,” is one of the species of breeding birds residing in the Emirates. It feeds exclusively on fish and is widespread in marine habitats, with very few in the inland areas. The Eagle Eagle breeds in the UAE. During the period from December to March.

This distinctive bird has been listed in the category of “endangered” birds in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to the Red List of Wildlife Species, and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi recorded the breeding of 127 pairs of “eagle vultures” across more than 40 coastal sites and on islands. The “eagle eagle” is considered a breeding species. A good indicator of the health and quality of marine ecosystems.

An eagle bird flies over Fazaia Island.