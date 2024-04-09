Real Madrid faces a tough test in the second leg of the 2023/2024 Champions League quarterfinals. After the three-goal draw at the Santiago Bernabéu, the white team needs a victory at the Etihad Stadium to qualify for the semi-finals.
The task will not be easy, since Manchester City is a powerful team that plays at home. However, Real Madrid has the experience and quality necessary to achieve a comeback.
There will be a series of key factors for the white team to qualify for the next round: although it may seem simple, Real Madrid will need to be better in the second leg and to do so score more goals than City, or be better in the second leg. penalty shootout; have defensive solidity, maintain concentration during the game and, psychologically, believe in the comeback.
Real Madrid has great experience in overcoming adverse results in the Champions League. In the 2017/2018 season, the white team came back from 0-3 against PSG in the round of 16 stage. In the 2021/2022 season, Real Madrid also came back from 0-1 against Chelsea in the quarterfinals. And in the 2021/2022 season they also achieved a great comeback against Manchester City in the semifinals of the tournament. It is clear that the 2021/2022 season was the year of comebacks and Paris Saint Germain was also eliminated after coming back in the round of 16.
Real Madrid will also have the support of its fans in the second leg in Manchester. The fans of the white team will be cheering on their team from the stands of the Etihad Stadium.
Real Madrid has a difficult task ahead of them, but not impossible. The white team has the quality and experience necessary to achieve the comeback in Manchester and qualify for the semifinals of the Champions League.
