The Israeli Army announced this Friday that its troops in the Gaza Strip found the body of a 19-year-old soldier who had been captured alive by Hamas during the October 7 attack, in the second discovery of this type in recent hours.

(Be sure to read: How close is a ceasefire in Gaza after the UN Council resolution?).

“The body of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas, was recovered by Army troops from a structure adjacent to the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza and transferred to Israeli territory,” iThe military spokesperson reported.

“After an identification process carried out by military medical personnel and the rabbinate, IDF representatives informed her family that her body was extracted and returned to Israeli territory,” added the statement from the Army, which on Tuesday had confirmed the death of the woman. young soldier in the hands of Hamas.

That confirmation came hours after the release of a video on Monday night in which Hamas showed images of Marciano in captivity before and after his death, which, according to the Islamist group, was caused by an Israeli bombardment on Gaza on November 9.

(Also: They ask the UN to put Israel and Hamas on the ‘list of shame’ for attacking children).

Israeli soldiers run to take up positions in an area on the border with Gaza.

The video, broadcast on the Telegram channel of the al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, showed a message in which the soldier asked that the bombings stop because the kidnapped “may die”and then there were several photographs of her apparently dead, with a serious head injury and missing a foot.

The announcement by the Army about the discovery of the young woman’s body comes shortly after it was reported last night that the body of Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old Israeli woman also kidnapped on October 7, had been found, along with more than 240 people.

Both discoveries took place in the vicinity of the Al Shifa hospital, where Israel maintains that the Islamist group’s main military infrastructure is located.

(Of your interest: ‘Population in Gaza faces the immediate possibility of dying of hunger’: UN).

According to some Israeli media, Weiss was a mother of five children and was receiving medical treatment for breast cancer. On the day of the Hamas attack she was at her Kibbutz Beri home when she was taken captive, while her husband, Shmulik Weiss, was found murdered.

The discovery of these two bodies occurs while Israeli forces continue their “precise and selective” operation at the Al Shifa hospital, the largest on the Strip.

According to Israel, Hamas hides what would be its main military center in the enclave in the same medical facility and surroundings, something that the Islamist group denies.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO