Times change, mobility evolves, but Italians’ attachment to Automobiles it never goes out of fashion. The confirmation comes from the 2023 Mobility Styles Observatory of Legambiente-Ipsos, which in collaboration with Unrae showed that for 84% of those interviewed, no means of transport is as convenient as the car, while 83% declared that they would never give up a car they own or have exclusive use of.

Car always and in any case

Giving priority to cars does not mean ignoring the problems linked to pollution: according to the same study, 45% of those interviewed say they are in favor of introducing a rate to circulate in the city in order to improve air quality, while in 62% of cases there is a desire to progressively ban the circulation of polluting vehicles in city centres. Speaking of the environment, we cannot fail to touch on the topic of electrification: 25% of those who intend to change cars said they were inclined to purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid carand in the first case 32% would do so because it pollutes less while 20% would do so because it has lower fuel and maintenance costs.

Italians and electric

Electrification remains the most viable path for the future according to almost two thirds of those interviewed, although a brake on the transition comes from the number still insufficient electrical columns, as 80% of them believe. And that’s not all, because 47% of those questioned are convinced that charging costs should also be cheaper. We are therefore once again talking about incentives, which according to 55% of the sample are now necessary to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

Unrae’s conclusions

“From the new survey on the mobility styles of Italians clear indications emergewith a very clear confirmation: the car remains the most convenient means of transportand for a large majority it is essential to own it or in any case have it for exclusive use – commented Andrea Cardinali, Director General of UNRAE – Furthermore, awareness of its role in the energy transition is growing, with growing favor for the electric or plug-in hybrid, driven first and foremost by environmental sensitivity, but also by lower operating costs and increasing traffic restrictions in many cities. And it is common opinion that the transition to electric mobility would be favored by adequate incentives for purchase and use, by greater availability of charging points, by faster and cheaper recharging”.