The daughter of an Extremaduran trapped in Gaza assures that her father is “in a mousetrap”

María Tawfik is the daughter of a Spaniard trapped in the Gaza Strip waiting to be evacuated through the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt. “Right now Gaza is a mousetrap,” said this young woman from Emeritus.

After seventeen years without seeing his Palestinian family, María’s father traveled to Gaza on October 4. Once there, Tawfik recalled that “just two days later” the war began and her mother has not yet been able to return home. “She had been thinking about traveling to Gaza for a long time and what a coincidence that she was now and had to experience this,” he lamented.

María’s paternal family lives in the north of Gaza where, he noted, “the bombings are more intense.” For this reason, Tawfik’s father has traveled to the home of other relatives, located in southern Gaza, “to get closer to the border and try to leave the country as soon as possible.”

Along these lines, María has stressed that, although her father is “sheltered” in the southern area, this part “is also being constantly bombed”, so her father has told her that in Gaza “he is not except nowhere.

In this sense, Tawfik has stated that his family “lives” on the phone to find out new news through “a WhatsApp”: “We need him to write us even a message daily to know that he is alive.”