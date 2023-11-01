Giorgia Meloni reiterates support for Ukraine and Russia attacks the Prime Minister. Meloni’s words in the prank call of two Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus do not go unnoticed. In the conversation with the duo, the prime minister reiterated her support for Kiev and, to the interlocutor’s considerations on Ukrainian nationalism, she replied by stating that “Putin has the problem with nationalism”. Meloni’s words are taken up and distorted by Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, who dedicates a long post on Telegram to the position of the head of the Italian government. Meloni is credited with defending Ukrainian nationalism which was not expressed by the Prime Minister.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in an ‘interview’ with Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus (released today) that the Kiev regime ‘has the right’ to glorify Bandera and Shukhevych: ‘I think they are doing what they have to do , and it is right that we try to help them,'” Zakharova writes. In reality, Meloni reiterated that the Ukrainians ‘have the right’ to defend themselves and Italy continues to support Kiev.

“Ms. Meloni, are you ready to glorify Achille Starace, first secretary of the National Fascist Party (NFP) in 1931-1939, who started the anti-Semitic campaign of 1938? Or Alessandro Pavolini, Minister of Culture in 1939-1943, one of the founders of Republic of Salò, first and, thank God, last general secretary of the fascist Republican Party in 1943-1945?”, continues Zakharova.

“How about reviving the infamous ‘black brigades’ that operated in 1943-1945 in northern Italy as the military wing of the Fascist Republican Party? I understand that you are very busy with very important matters and will hardly find time for books. But you can certainly find an hour hours for a film. Der Fall Collini is a German film which also stars Italian actors. Nobody will accuse you of being carried away by Kremlin propaganda and perhaps they will understand”, he concludes.