Tel Aviv (agencies)

Israel confiscated 8,000 dunams in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, to establish hundreds of settlement units, according to Israeli media. Yesterday, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said, “8,000 dunams in the Jordan Valley have been allocated as Israeli land for the construction of hundreds of housing units, in addition to an area designated for industry, trade, and employment.”

She explained that “planning residential units in the area that is currently declared state land may take about a year, and this will require approval from the political level.” The authority quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who signed the confiscation decision, as saying that “issuing advertisements on state lands is an important and strategic issue.”