Jerusalem (Union)

Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed the second Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, despite the strict and unprecedented Israeli measures imposed on the city and its surroundings, according to the Palestinian Wafa News Agency.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that “120,000 worshipers performed the second Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Israeli forces imposed severe restrictions on the arrival of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to the city of Jerusalem to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, for the second week in a row, according to the agency.