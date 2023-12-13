Federica Pellegrini mother, the birth of Divina is very close

Federica Pellegrini is approaching the day she will become a mother. The birth is now very close and on Instagram stories she shared the final preparations for the most important day of her life, when for the first time she will tenderly hold in her arms the little girl she is expecting with her husband Matteo Giunta.

Divine's daughter should be born between Christmas and New Year (by the way, will I give birth in water? Maybe, but “if I have to undergo anesthesia it won't be possible”), but since there may be some deviations from the forecasts on the dates, the former world swimming champion is preparing for the happy event .

Federica Pellegrini, I'm leaving nearby. The Divina bag: “My first change”

So here is Federica Pellegrini preparing her hospital bag with everything she needs inside: the first onesie, the first change of clothes and the clothes for leaving the hospital and returning home (there will be 4 French bull dogs waiting for her, Vanessa, Rocky, Cesare and Bianca).

Federica Pellegrini, the name of the little girl who is waiting with Matteo Giunta

The still unanswered question that all the followers of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta are asking is the following: “What will the Divine's daughter be called?”.

Name already chosen by the couple, but very few people know it. There is no point in investigating, the news has not yet been revealed to the world. However, on the white bag there is the nickname (which is popular among fans): Meringue.

The 'M' will it also be the initial of the real name? Some suspect so.

Federica Pellegrini gave a clue in recent days: “It is made up of seven letters”.

All that remains to solve the mystery is: wait for the birth of the Divine and the social announcement that will come soon after.

The story of Federica Pellegrini who is getting closer to giving birth to her baby (Instagram kikkafede88)

