Israel today paralyzed its activities for two minutes before the sound of anti-aircraft alarms throughout the country, in memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime during World War II.



As every year and on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the sirens that are usually used to warn of air raids were activated at 10:00 am, local time, and sounded for 120 seconds.

During this time the population slowed down, the shops stopped their activity and the vehicles stopped where they were. Two full minutes of absolute silencein which some look down and others are moved to tears, before continuing with their activities when the siren stops.

This tradition is one of several that characterize this day of memory and mourning in the country, and which began last night with an emotional ceremony at the Jerusalem Holocaust Museum (Yad Vashem), in which survivors of the Nazi genocide lit six torches , one for every million exterminated Jews.

Multiple activities linked to the memory of the Holocaust are planned for today in schools, military bases and public offices. Some of the main events of this day take place in the Knéset (Parliament)where this morning a candle lighting took place before a reading of the names of Holocaust victims by Israeli deputies.

These ceremonies are attended today by the President of the German Parliament (Bundestag), Bärbel Bas, who said: “I bow my head in humility and shame before the victims of the Holocaust. We must not forget, and we will not forget. Our responsibility”.