The Minister of Defense of IsraelIsrael Katz, recognized this Monday for the first time that the Government of his country was behind the assassination of Ismail Haniyathe political leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, who died on July 31 in an attack in Tehran.

“We will severely cripple the Houthis, damage their strategic infrastructure and We will kill their leaders, just as we did with Haniya, (Yahya) Sinwar and (Hassan) Nasrallahin Tehran, Gaza and Lebanon, we will do it in Hodeidah and Sana (Yemen)”, said the Minister of Defense. Haniya’s murder was attributed to Israel by Hamas and the Iranian government from the first moment.

However, Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had avoided confirming or denying their involvement in the attack that resulted in the death of who they considered one of the main perpetrators of the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Haniya, former leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement, had traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the president of IranMasud Pezeshkian, when he was murdered. Meanwhile, Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan were killed in Israeli bombings in Beirut on September 27. Iran responded to these two deaths by launching some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1.

For its part, Sinwaralso mentioned by Katz – during a meeting with the Army this Monday – and considered by Israel as the seizure brain on October 7, 2023, it was murdered on October 17 this year in an attack in the Gaza Strip.





The Yemen Houthi rebelsfor its part, have attacked during the last year ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea in “solidarity” with the people of the Gaza Strip in the context of the war with the Jewish State. In addition, they have continuously launched missiles and drones against Israeli territory, to which this country has responded with attacks on ports and energy facilities.

The Clashes between both countries have intensified in the last week and the Israeli Government has reiterated on several occasions that it will respond “with force” to these attacks.