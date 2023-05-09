NAfter heavy rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Israel said it attacked targets of the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night. At the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, a high-ranking officer of the organization was targeted, the Israeli army said.

According to Palestinian sources, at least ten Palestinians were killed in the attacks, including several high-ranking Islamic Jihad officials. Ten other Palestinians were injured. The attacks continued. The Israeli military imposed restrictions on communities in the south of the country.

According to the army, militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets and several mortar shells at Israel last week after the death of a Palestinian prisoner. Several people were injured.

Attacks with drones

According to Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses, Israeli drones struck two buildings belonging to Islamic Jihad in the cities of Gaza and Rafah early Tuesday. Both buildings were badly damaged and would burn, it said.

Civilians in southern Israel have been ordered to remain near a designated safe area until Wednesday. According to the Jerusalem Post, border crossings to the Gaza Strip have also been closed. Some roads and schools were also closed.

The background to the recent tensions between Israelis and Palestinians is the death of Chader Adnan. A week ago, the senior member of Islamic Jihad died in Israeli custody after almost three months on a hunger strike. Several militant Palestinian organizations in the Gaza Strip had announced retaliation. According to the prison authorities, Adnan had been imprisoned for suspected membership in a terrorist organization and support for terrorism and hate speech.