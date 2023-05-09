Viral on social media over the weekend, she appears in another recording resuming racist lines and threatening her surroundings

The woman who went viral on the networks over the weekend for being filmed saying that she “hated black people” and attacking the eyelash designer, Andresa Fonseca, appears in another recording resuming racist speeches and threatening people around her.

The scenes are similar: the woman is in the same convenience store and repeats arguments about a supposed racial superiority that she claims to have.

At the time of the attacks, she claims to be from the Army and says “that could arrest everyone”. The case took place in Salvador. Watch the video released this Monday (May 8, 2023).