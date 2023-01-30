Tehran describes as a “cowardly act” the operation on a facility that had been pointed out by kyiv because it allegedly produced the devices that Tehran sells to Russia to hit Ukraine
Iran suffered a drone attack on Saturday in Isfahan and all eyes are on Israel, which neither confirms nor denies it. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic described this operation as a “cowardly act that seeks to spread the feeling of insecurity in the country” and stressed that the anti-aircraft defense worked effectively.
