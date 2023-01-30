Couple gives his dog to a 70-year-old man left alone: ​​he kills him after a few hours

They had entrusted their dog to a pensioner left alone, as a gesture of generosity. After a few hours, however, they discovered that the 71-year-old, instead of taking care of him, had brutally killed him.

A tragic story that comes from Wanze, near the Belgian city of Liège. Here a couple from Colfontaine had decided to assist an elderly man, depressed and alone after the death of his 10-year-old dog Bouba.

“My old dog left me and since he passed away I haven’t heard from my family and even from my old friends I don’t see anyone here anymore. The presence of an animal could help me”, the elderly man had declared to the Belgian newspaper Sud Info. The man’s appeal had convinced the owners of the little Pantoufle, a four-year-old Maltese, to entrust him to the elderly man for a few hours a day , at least initially. The idea was to then leave it to the man, with the possibility of going to visit it. It didn’t happen that way. Shortly after leaving him, the man exasperated by the dog’s constant barking, killed him by slitting his throat.

He then told what happened to the couple, who could not do anything but go back to his home and recover the remains of the dog. “We will bury him in our garden”, the only declarations released immediately by the spouses.