The Government of Israel assured this Wednesday that 22 of the 129 hostages still held captive in Gaza are deadwhose bodies he claimed are in the hands of the Islamist group Hamas.

The spokesman for the Government of Israel, Eylon Levy, at a press conference in Jerusalem, declared that they were “murdered” by Hamas.

(Also read: The Bibas, the family that became a symbol of the horrors of Hamas in Israel).​

Levy demanded that the Red Cross “must do more” to assist the most vulnerable hostages who “have been buried alive” in their captivity.

Israeli hostages on the way to Egypt.

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 left 1,200 people and some 240 hostages taken to Gaza. Israel declared war on the Islamist group and launched a military offensive in Gaza which leaves at least 21,110 dead and 55,243 injured, most of them children and women, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, controlled by Hamas.

(We recommend: 'Munich', Steven Spielberg's film that approaches the conflict in Gaza).

The attacks since then only ceased during the seven days of a truce in November brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

On the other hand, 110 hostages have been released alive, 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, while the Israeli Army has recovered the bodies of another eleven., including three mistakenly murdered by Israeli soldiers. Of the 129 still estimated to be kidnapped, 118 are Israelis and 11 are foreigners.among them 22 dead according to Israeli authorities.

EFE