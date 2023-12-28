Luis Fuentes must be one of the most underrated players in the history of América. Beyond the fact that the veteran has been key to the achievement of the title by those from the Coapa nest, the left winger is a player who from day one when he joined the team in the country's capital has been more than only compliant, with everything and that arrival he was in the middle of a lot of criticism due to his age and also because of his past in Pumas.
Even in the eternal desire to renew the squad, Luis has already been cut from the América squad on a couple of occasions, however, the board has not found anyone as profitable as Fuentes being like that, they always end up requiring his services again and again and that is why the defender will once again sign a renewal with the capital team for 2024.
At the direct request of André Jardine who does not want to lose his left wing, Luis Fuentes has signed his renewal with América for six more months, that is, one tournament. Months ago, everything was set for the player to finish his cycle with the club, however, his excellent closing of the tournament has meant that the Pumas youth player has six more months of life within the Coapa squad. In this way and without making much noise, Fuentes will complete 4 years with the América team, in addition, with optimal performance despite his age of 37 years.
