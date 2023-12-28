He will seek the Two-time Championship in America. Luis Fuentes has already closed his renewal for 6 more months with the club. The left back was the undisputed starter in the recent championship.

The experienced player has been very profitable during his time with the Águilas, he is accomplished.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/wWgJ5bDogG

— Victor Díaz (@v_ddiaz) December 27, 2023