West Bank protest over the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh of Al Jazeera broadcaster| Photo: EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The Israeli Defense Ministry has announced an investigation into the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, from broadcaster Al Jazeera, who was shot while covering an Israeli military action in the West Bank on Wednesday (11).

Abu Akleh, 51, was a Palestinian with US citizenship and became known for her reporting in the region.

Al Jazeera blamed the journalist’s death on Israeli forces and called on the international community to “condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately attacking and killing our colleague.”

The Israeli military, for its part, suggested at first that it might have been hit by Palestinian fire, but later the country’s Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, was more cautious.

“We are trying to find out exactly what happened,” he said in a statement reproduced by the Associated Press. “I have no final conclusions.” He did not provide a timeframe for completing the investigation.