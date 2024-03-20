benjamin Netanyahu understands like no other Israeli prime minister before him how politics is made in Washington. When he recently lectured Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, that Israel is not a “banana republic” and that his call for new elections in his country was “completely inappropriate,” he feigned outrage. In fact, it is an unusual occurrence for the president's party's most important representative in Congress to interfere in the internal affairs of a close ally. But the matter is more complicated.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish politician in America, said in the plenary session that Netanyahu prioritized his own political survival over Israel's interests. Its government no longer meets Israel's needs after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th. Joe Biden praised Schumer afterwards. He expressed serious concerns that not only he but also “many Americans” shared. The president not only believes that Netanyahu does not care about protecting innocent civilians in Gaza, but that he is interfering in American politics.