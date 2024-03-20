The businessman tycoon, Elon Musk, has made known his ketamine use in an interview with Don Lemon, on March 18, 2024. It is reported that the billionaire businessman consumes ketamine in small doses every two weeks.

Musk reveals that Ketamine helps you get out of negative mental states. Elon Musk himself has recommended the consumption of ketamine in small doses, however, this can only be recommended by a specialist doctor to treat depression.

Generally, the depression, in the United States, is associated with low economic strata that have incomes of less than 10 thousand dollars annually, but for Musk this condition is overdiagnosed. So far, the use of ketamine for common patients is restricted and is approved only for operating room procedures.

However, various sectors have found legal loopholes for its commercialization, under other labeling. It should be noted that ketamine can become addictive.

Ketamine is a medication used primarily as an anesthetic in humans and animals. It has analgesic, sedative and anesthetic properties, making it useful in a variety of medical situations. Some of the most common uses of ketamine include:

Anesthesia: Used in minor surgical procedures, such as fracture placement or outpatient surgeries. It is also used in emergency situations, such as trauma, due to its rapid action and ability to maintain blood pressure and heart function.

Analgesia: Ketamine is used for pain management, especially in situations where other pain relievers may be less effective. It may be useful in the management of acute pain, such as in the emergency department, and in chronic pain, such as in patients with complex regional pain syndrome.

Treatment-resistant depression: There are studies that have investigated the use of ketamine as a treatment for depression resistant to conventional treatment. It has been shown that a controlled administration of ketamine can have rapid effects in some patients with severe depression.

Sedation in the intensive care unit (ICU): In the ICU, ketamine can be used to sedate patients who need mechanical ventilation or who require invasive procedures, since it has the advantage of maintaining blood pressure and respiratory function.

Studies in psychiatry and psychotherapy: Ketamine has also been the subject of research in the treatment of psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety, as well as in psychedelic therapies under medical supervision.

It is important to note that ketamine use should be done by trained medical professionals, as it may have side effects and associated risks, such as hallucinations, increased blood pressure, dissociation, and potential for abuse.