Al-Remal commercial district in Gaza City, home to two million people.
Al-Remal commercial district in Gaza City, home to two million people.
‘We are shocked and grieving,’ the Palestinian refugee agency wrote in X.
The toll of employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) killed in Gaza since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began rose to 29, the agency reported this Sunday.
“We are shocked and grieving. It is confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have died since October 7”indicated this UN agency on the X network.
(Developing).
