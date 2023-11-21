IIsrael’s government has agreed to a ceasefire lasting several days in the Gaza war and to the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. A majority of the cabinet voted in favor of a corresponding agreement with the Islamist Hamas, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Wednesday night. Both sides are concerned about the release of women and minors.

According to the agreement, 50 of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas are to be released as part of a four-day ceasefire. According to Israeli media, there are 30 children, eight mothers and twelve elderly women. The ceasefire also enables humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government said. Hamas confirmed the planned release of the 50 hostages and said the agreement provided for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners in return.

According to media reports, the agreement provides for further aid supplies, including fuel, to be brought to the Gaza Strip. According to Netanyahu, the Red Cross should also have access to the remaining hostages.

Before the vote, Netanyahu announced that the war against Hamas would continue until all of Israel’s goals were achieved. “We will not stop after the ceasefire.” Former Chief of General Staff Benny Gantz, who joined the government at the start of the war, spoke of the Israeli concessions as a “difficult and painful” decision. “But it is the right deal.” The military leadership also supports the agreement, according to media reports.

Agreement only comes into force after 24 hours

Hamas announced in the afternoon that it had approved the agreement presented by the Qatari mediators. However, the agreement does not come into force immediately. Knesset approval is not required on the Israeli side. However, petitions against the release of security detainees can be submitted to the Supreme Court for 24 hours. It is expected that the court would allow the government to do so in such a case. Israel had announced that no convicted murderers would be among the Palestinian prisoners to be released.







The first abductees could therefore be released on Thursday. The releases should take place in groups of around twelve people per day. Hamas is supposed to hand over the abductees to the Red Cross, which is supposed to transport them back to representatives of the Israeli army. Several hospitals in Israel have already prepared to receive released hostages. The release of Palestinian prisoners should take place simultaneously – in a ratio of three to one. They are then allowed to return to their hometowns in the West Bank or East Jerusalem.

Some reports speak of a second stage of prisoner exchange, which the warring parties are aiming for: According to this, around 30 more abducted women and children could be exchanged for more prisoners. The ceasefire would be extended by one day for every ten hostages released.