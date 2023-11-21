Weather | The snow is blowing and blowing on Wednesday throughout the country

In some places, there may be strong waves over four meters high caused by the wind rising to storm readings.

Driving weather will turn very bad in many places today due to heavy snow drifts.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, snowfall and gusty winds will arrive on the west coast in the afternoon, from where they will spread throughout the country during the evening and night.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, up to 15–20 centimeters of snow can fall in the western parts of the country. In the rest of the country, according to the forecast, about ten centimeters of snow will fall.

In the western parts of the country, the snow is predicted to subside by Thursday morning, but in other parts of the country, the snowfall may continue through Thursday, slowly weakening.

