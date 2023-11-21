Wednesday, November 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The snow is blowing and blowing on Wednesday throughout the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The snow is blowing and blowing on Wednesday throughout the country

In some places, there may be strong waves over four meters high caused by the wind rising to storm readings.

Driving weather will turn very bad in many places today due to heavy snow drifts.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, snowfall and gusty winds will arrive on the west coast in the afternoon, from where they will spread throughout the country during the evening and night.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, up to 15–20 centimeters of snow can fall in the western parts of the country. In the rest of the country, according to the forecast, about ten centimeters of snow will fall.

In the western parts of the country, the snow is predicted to subside by Thursday morning, but in other parts of the country, the snowfall may continue through Thursday, slowly weakening.

In some places, there may be strong waves over four meters high caused by the wind rising to storm readings. Gusts can reach around 15 meters per second on the mainland, even stronger on the south and west coast.

See also  Ice hockey | The Young Lions World Cup team was selected: "Other countries may have the sharpest point, but we have cooperation and the power of four chains"

#Weather #snow #blowing #blowing #Wednesday #country

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
North Korea successfully launches spy satellite into orbit

North Korea successfully launches spy satellite into orbit

Recommended

No Result
View All Result