Those who have been following the events of Dragon ball super in the manga they know that we are currently continuing in the arc of Big wave the survivor. This one introduces us to this villain, the last of his kind, who has revenge in mind against Freeza and the Saiyans. Something that leads him to confront Goku Y Vegeta.

This newest bow from Dragon ball super It has given us a few surprises in these months that it has been publishing. From a powerful new transformation to Vegeta, even a revelation about the father of Goku. Now we find ourselves with a rather interesting change of roles, although perhaps expected.

Dragon Ball Super is giving more prominence to Granola

From chapter 79 we saw that Big wave would go from being one of the strongest villains we’ve seen in Dragon Ball Super to become an ally. After a new opponent arose in the form of Heeter gas, the Cerelian was forced to take the fight into his own hands. With Goku Y Vegeta very weakened, it seems that everything depends on him.

While we saw one of the most exciting fights of Dragon ball super with the confrontation between Big wave Y GasIt seems that we still have more to expect from this contest. Twitter user DbsHype shared a small look at the next issue of the manga. It seems that this battle will become more epic.

Although it is only an image, by the lines we can see that they are representing a clash worthy of gods in the next manga of Dragon ball super. All fans who are interested will be able to enjoy it on January 20. According to rumors, this could be the penultimate that we see of this arc, although nothing is confirmed yet.

Although the current plot of the manga will soon come to an end, fans still have a lot to look forward to in 2022. The film will arrive in April, Super hero And maybe we have a new anime series with the bows that have not come out of the manga. Do you think the story of Big wave have a great ending?

