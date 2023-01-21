Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the competitions for the sixth day in a row continued the competitions of His Highness the President of the State for Falconry, organized by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club in Al Falah Square under the supervision and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Yesterday’s competitions were very strong and exciting, as the difference in some runs did not exceed a quarter of a second to win the gold medal.

And the results of the ten runs that were held yesterday resulted in the crowning of the Falcon «56», by Saif bin Hariz Al Falasi, with the title of the symbol run for Al-Jair Shaheen – the general class open chick, with a difference of only two parts of a second from the «Mirage», for the Dubai team, which finished runner-up, while he finished third « S63» for the Nad Al Sheba team.

And “78” for Saif bin Huraiz Al Falasi won the gold in the first half for Al-Jair Shaheen – an open general class chick, while “Nomas” came second for Sultan Rashid Al-Mansouri, and “S 03” for Saeed Hilal bin Tarraf came in third place, while the gold in the second half for the same category went to « RS” went to Sultan Ahmed Thani Al Falasi, and the silver went to “83” by Saif bin Hariz Al Falasi, while the bronze went to “S03” for the Rabdan team.

In the first half of Al-Jair Shaheen-Jernas, the general category open, “Zindan” by Khaled bin Nassar Al-Hajri won the gold medal, while “S2” by Muhammad Bel-Jafla Al-Mansoori won the silver and “Expo 2020” won the bronze for Salem bin Nasser Al-Hajri, while the second half was for the same category. The first place went to “Rabdan” for the Rabdan team, and “Ajeeb” came second to Saif bin Hariz Al-Falasi, and thirdly came “Buraq” by Muhammad Khalifa Al-Jafla Al-Mansouri.

The falcon “UK 06” by Mansour Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh Mejren won the title of the symbol run for Al-Jair Shaheen – the chick of the general category of owners, and the second came “Exhausted”, by Hamad Sultan Al-Aryani, and thirdly, “Wafi” came to Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Al-Sheikh Mejren.

In the first half of Al-Jair Shaheen – the chick of the general category of angels, the gold medal went to “F54” by Faisal Rashid Al-Mansouri, and “A22” by Ahmed Rashid Al-Khaili came second, and “11” belonged to Abdullah Rashid Al-Mansoori, and “Al-Nashmi” went to Ahmed Rashid. Al-Khaili won the gold in the second half for the same category, and he won the silver “S96” for Muhammad Khalfan Al-Mansouri, while the bronze was awarded to “A2” for Muhammad Saeed Al-Mansouri.

“Waqad” by Mubarak Salem Al-Marar topped the run of Al-Jir Shaheen – Jernas, general class angel, while Al-Saqr “56” by Ghanem Ali bin Hamouda concluded yesterday’s competitions by crowning the gold medal in the second half for Al-Jir Shaheen – chick general class angel.