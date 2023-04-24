505 Games and developer Duoyi Network have announced that Gunfire Reborn it will also come up PS5 and PS4. The hero shooter with roguelike elements will be available on PlayStation Store from June 1, 2023 priced at $19.99.

Not only that, there will also be aphysical edition priced at $29.99, which will be available for purchase at various retailers and sites such as Play-Asia.

Gunfire Reborn was launched in early access on PC in May 2020, followed by the launch of the final version on November 18, 2021 and subsequently on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Game Pass in October last year, receiving widespread acclaim from players and critics.

It is one first person shooter with a rogue-lite structure that has anthropomorphic animals as protagonists, each characterized by different abilities and peculiarities, which players will use to explore various dungeons made up of progressive levels alone or in multiplayer.

If we have intrigued you, we suggest you also read our review of Gunfire Reborn, where Giorgio Melani states:

“Gunfire Reborn doesn’t invent anything, but it refines and balances the mixture of elements that make up the hybrid structure of the roguelite shooter, finding an almost perfect balance between fun shooter dynamics and deep but intuitive progression. It takes little to get sucked into its mechanism and once it happens it’s hard to get out of it, falling victim to the classic spell of “one more game and I’ll quit”.Obviously the structure is inevitably repetitive and the lack of bite in terms of story and setting could be felt, once the attraction for the pure and simple gameplay begins to decline, but this happens only after sessions of considerable duration and the desire to go back to eliminating hordes of enemies easily resurfaces after a short time.”