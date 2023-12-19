A German court today sentenced life imprisonment to a supporter of the jihadist organization of the Islamic State (EI) that this year stabbed a man to death and hurt others four in the city of Duisburg, in western Germany.

(You may be interested in: Protest in Germany: Why are 1,500 tractors blocking the streets of Berlin?).

He was determined to kill randomly chosen male citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Düsseldorf Territorial Court found the Syrian citizen guilty Maan D., 27, of one murder and four attempted murders in a tentative degree.

As established by the magistrates, the extremist arrived in Germany in 2015 as a refugee and was subsequently radicalized starting in 2020 through the internet in line with the ideology of the Islamic State.

“Therefore, without having a direct connection with ISIS or another terrorist organization, was determined to kill randomly chosen male citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany, since the Western lifestyle that they assumed was already from their point of view sufficient proof that it was 'infidels'“, stated the Court according to a statement.

(We recommend you read: The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, arrived in Germany by surprise: what did he do?).

What were the crimes like?

Maan D., 27, found guilty of one murder and four attempted murders Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

On April 9, he attacked treachery with a kitchen knife on a 35-year-old man who had gone out to party with his friends in the center of Duisburg, who died as a result of the injuries.

Nine days later, with the same knifeattacked four men by surprise who were exercising in a gym, seriously injuring them.

(Also: To 'not give Putin the best Christmas gift', Joe Biden announces more aid to Ukraine).

After being arrested on April 23, D. He acknowledged the facts, but has not shown remorse.but, on the contrary, remains determined to kill “infidels”, for what the magistrates found is highly dangerous to public safety.

EFE

Read more news…