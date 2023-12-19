This form of entertainment has captured the hearts of millions of people around the planet. From consoles, to computers and even to mobile phones with virtual reality, video games continue to give users fun, exciting, challenging and unique experiences. Something that can be checked perfectly with the online slots provider Betway.

The adventures that can be experienced within this world are incredible, especially when it comes to competing against other equally passionate players. In addition, this generates a very special camaraderie, where you learn new things every time, and they are also a way to express creativity.

Steps forward

Through the years, Video games have been evolving in almost incredible ways., because if we compare them with what they were in the beginning, it is almost certain that we would not believe the brutal difference. Arcade games or early platform games now seem so simple that it is difficult to imagine that technology, which now makes us have almost true works of art.

The combination of its impressive graphics, stories, sounds that are now immersive, with the charismatic characters and its innovative mechanics with varied game modes simply transport us to places where only imagination is queen.

The most popular

As in everything, there are genres that are favorites, and from which all this genius towards others emerges.

However, action games, role-playing and strategy games, sports games, simulation games and, lately, horror, puzzle and sandbox games will always be the favorites.

There are many examples, in which we can highlight the Harry Potter saga, or Minecraft, which has created an entire culture around it, in which millions of fans have wanted to belong. And like these, there are many examples that, if we start to name them, we would never end.

A growing industry

This is one of those industries that continue to surprise over the years. They invoice and move billions of dollars a year, and its growth seems not to end in the short term. According to the latest report to which we have had access from Newzoo, the global market is close to breaking the barrier of 190 billion dollars in 2023. This increase exceeds 9.4% compared to 2022.

The largest markets are, as of course expected, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. The segments that have grown the most and that maintain their pace are those of mobile games, increasingly surpassing that of consoles.

The impact of video games on society

It is true, video games are not well regarded by many people, because it is believed that they can destroy the minds of children, create unhealthy addictions, and many other disorders. But you also have to leave old beliefs behind and give credit to everything positive that surrounds you.

The social and cultural impact is enormous, because they are considered a form of specific artistic expression, in addition to having a positive impact on education, politics and activist movements by transmitting messages, values, criticism and reflections on reality.

Of course they do not leave out their side of shared leisure, which, increasingly, pursues interaction, cooperation, friendship, diversity, leaving competition a little behind. In addition, they function as a source of inspiration for many other ways of expressing art, with the main application in cinema, but also in literature, comics and even cosplay.

Health

It is clear that in all entertainment a lot of attention must be paid to mental health, and this has been addressed in great depth for many years. For example, it should be noted that this industry generates millions of jobs, promotes innovation and is already part of the culture.

The favorable impact on mental health is also worth recognizing, as we have already stated, but this goes hand in hand with completely responsible and moderate consumption and use. Among the benefits we can find improvement in attention, memory, problem solving, creativity, empathy, which is linked to increased self-esteem and socialization, producing emotional well-being.

But we also need to put the full context. Because the negative effects are there, the most important being in recent years, seeking to escape from reality, derived from the addiction that can be generated, along with the isolation that can induce depression, aggression, insomnia, obesity and many visual problems. .

The recipe is to find balance, a healthy balance that promotes everything positive, and avoids everything negative.

That is why we can say that video games are a phenomenon that has changed over the years and that has forced us to understand entertainment, society and culture in a different way. Also, of course, they are a way of life full of passion.