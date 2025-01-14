Tickets to travel on the most popular train route in Spain, which connects Madrid with Barcelonaare on average 58% cheaper now than in 2019, before Ouigo began operating in 2021 in competition with Renfe and later Iryo.

This is information released this Tuesday by Trainline as a result of the prices at which their tickets were sold on average in the whole of 2024 compared to 2019, the previous comparable year closest to the entry of the competition, by not taking 2020 into account due to the effect of the pandemic.

The transversal route of Barcelona to Seville The number of travelers has tripled and its price has also decreased by 29%, a trend that has been replicated in the country’s main corridors.

Thus, passengers on the Madrid-Málaga route have doubled and have saved up to 13%; in Madrid-Seville their travelers have increased by 58%, with savings of up to 10%; while Madrid-Alicante has doubled and Valencia has increased by 55%, maintaining prices.









In new cities where competition arrives, such as Elchethe number of travelers has multiplied by six compared to the previous year, and the price has fallen by 31%. In Valladolid, prices fall by 35% and in Murcia by 33%.

Another of the most notable drops has taken place in the connection with Galicia, in which the increase in supply has led to price drops on the lines. Madrid-A Coruña (-25%), Madrid-Ourense (-18%) and Madrid-Vigo (-8%).

The case of Asturias also stands out, where after the opening of the Pajares Bypass at the end of 2023 it was connected to the high-speed network with the rest of the country. Since then, in addition to increasing the number of passengers to the Principality, prices have dropped by 17% to travel between Madrid and Gijón, and by 13% between Madrid and Oviedo.

The ranking of large cities or capitals with the greatest increase in travelers in 2024 is completed Gijon (which is multiplied by 4), Oviedo (x4), Valladolid (x3), Murcia (x3), Málaga (x2), Albacete (x2), Cuenca (x2), Alicante (x2) and Seville (x2).

«Spain is leading the transformation of the European railway sector and will continue to do so during the second phase of liberalization, which promises to further revolutionize the way of traveling in our country and the rest of the continent. We will continue working to facilitate access to sustainable transport and encourage more and more people to choose the train as their preferred option when traveling,” said the general director of Trainline in Spain, Pedro Garcia.