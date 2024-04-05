Hollywood wakes up with the divorce of one of the most stable couples in its cinematographic panorama. This Friday, actors Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced through their Instagram profiles that, after more than 20 years together and 13 married (they would have celebrated their anniversary on March 25), they have divorced. They have three children in common.

“After a long game of tennis for 20 years, we finally put down the rackets. In 2023 we jointly request to end our marriage,” they wrote in their respective accounts. instagram on a photo in which both appear dressed as tennis players. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and we have been quietly working on this change. We will always share our love and devotion for our children. “We sincerely appreciate that our family's privacy wishes are respected.” Fisher has 1.9 million followers on his profile, and Baron Cohen 1.2. But the couple has not even posted a photograph in their publications for it to remain, but rather they have announced it with a Story ephemeral, which will barely last 24 hours.

In recent weeks, Baron Cohen has been in the spotlight when he was quoted by fellow comic actress Rebel Wilson in her memoir, published on April 2 and whose first information began to become known at the end of March. In the first chapter of the biography, Wilson cited an “asshole,” and given the multitude of comments made on social networks, she decided to clarify on Instagram that she was referring to Sacha Baron Cohen: “I will not be harassed or silenced by expensive lawyers or publicists managing crisis,” he stated then. According to the book, Wilson and Cohen met at a dinner in 2013 and he called her to participate in what became the 2016 film counterintelligence agent, which he co-wrote, produced, and also starred in. She has said that she felt uncomfortable with his attitude, that every time she saw her she let him know that she wanted him to film naked scenes, something she had already refused. When they were filming an extra scene to which she agreed, he – always according to the version in her memoirs – dropped his pants and told her: “Okay, now you're going to put a finger in my ass.” “I was terrified, I wanted to get out of there, so I made a deal: I would slap his ass and improvise a few lines,” she said. He has denied all of her accusations, affirms that said scene was in the script and that he never improvised it, and assures that he never pressured her to get naked.

The image with which Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced their divorce on Instagram, on April 5, 2024.

Beyond the controversies that have plagued Cohen's professional life (Fisher has always remained much more on the sidelines), in their marital life they have been absolutely discreet. Fisher, a 48-year-old Australian born in Oman to Scottish parents and who was a writer of bestsellers teenagers in their youth, and Baron Cohen, a 52-year-old Briton, met in 2001 at a party in Sydney. Then they did not have the level of fame that they achieved later, because her most famous roles had not come: that of the controversial Borat for him, in the 2006 film of the same name, and that of Rebecca Bloomwood for her in Confessions of a compulsive shopperin 2009.

In an interview in early 2020 with the newspaper The New York Times, Cohen explained that they liked each other from the first moment. “She was hilarious,” he said. “We were at a very pretentious party, and she and I joined together to make fun of the other guests. She knew it right away. I don't know if she does too. It took her like 20 years to find out,” she joked. The couple got engaged in 2004 and in early 2007 she converted to Judaism, a religion of which the family was “quite a practitioner,” as she said in an interview shortly after. That same year they had their first child, a girl named Olive.

The actors secretly married in March 2010 in Paris and, as Cohen told the New York newspaper, they managed to avoid photographers and leaks by passing off the actor's father as a renowned chef who was celebrating his 70th birthday. That summer of 2010 they had their second daughter, Elula (August, in Hebrew) and in March 2015 a boy named Montgomery arrived. In recent years they have been very private about their private lives, barely showing their children, and appearing together in public only for premieres, award galas and red carpets. Their last photos together show them, last summer, on vacation in Greece, and also in November 2023 in Sydney.