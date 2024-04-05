Movement covers both the technical-administrative staff and teachers from the federal network in at least 23 States; started on wednesday

O Sinasefe (National Union of Basic, Professional and Technological Education Servers) reported that federal employees from 360 educational units joined the strike that began on Wednesday (April 3, 2024).

The paredista movement covers both the technical-administrative staff and teachers in the federal network in at least 23 states. Initially, the union's expectation was for 230 teaching units to join. Among the entities that joined, there are educational institutions linked to the Ministry of Defense. A list complete version was published on the Sinasefe website.

Claims

In addition to a salary increase that varies from 22.71% to 34.32%, depending on the category, employees also request:

restructuring of careers in the technical-administrative and teaching areas;

revocation of “all regulations that harm federal education approved by governments [Michel] To fear [MDB] It is [Jair] Bolsonaro [PL]“;

recomposition of the Budget and the immediate readjustment of student aid and scholarships.

Approved during rounds of assemblies held since March 18, in 29 union sections, the strike will be nationwide and for an indefinite period, as stated on March 28, in a document filed with the ministries of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Defense and of Education, and Conif (National Council of Institutions of the Federal Network of Professional, Scientific and Technological Education).

Government

Contacted by Brazil Agencythe Ministry of Management reported that, in 2023, it made possible, through negotiation with entities representing federal employees, a linear adjustment of 9% for all employees, in addition to the 43.6% increase in food allowance.

“This was the 1st agreement for readjustments reached between the government and civil servants in 8 years”stated the body and added that, in the 2nd half of 2023, it began a debate on the adjustment for the year 2024.

Also according to the ministry, as part of this process, specific tables were opened to deal with some careers.

“The recomposition of the workforce in the Federal Public Administration, to recover the government's capacity to act in the execution of public policies, is a priority agenda of the Ministry of Management, which has been acting within the possible and budgetary limits to meet the demands of bodies and entities of the Federal Executive”reported.

In the specific case of the career of educational administrative technicians, the Ministries of Management and Education created a working group to deal with the restructuring of the plan for technical-administrative positions in education.

On March 27, the group's final report was delivered to the minister of management at the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, to serve as a “input” for the career restructuring proposal that will be presented at the negotiation table.

With information from Brazil Agency.