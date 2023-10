Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 01:05

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Isidoro Valcárcel Medina (Murcia, 1937) is “the pear”, according to Pilar Huete, family lawyer and life partner, whom she met a long time ago at kilometer 0 in Madrid. She was leaving an exam, she was going to take the subway; She had turned out well,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers