Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- With the firm commitment to promote actions that contribute to the promotion of reading in the municipality of Escuinapa, Sinaloa, the Sinaloense Institute of Culture made delivery of 170 collections called “Centenario” as a tribute to the hundred years of the Ministry of Public Education.

The formal delivery of this cultural heritage was made in the library of the Casa de la Cultura, where Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president; Juan Salvador Avilés Ochoa, Director of the Sinaloa Institute of Culture; Humberto González, Head of the library department of the Sinaloense Institute of Culture and Raúl Quiroz in charge of the reading rooms.

In this event, the symbolic delivery of this material was made to those in charge of the 11 libraries of the municipality, who will make this cultural heritage available to the population that lives in rural areas.

“This program that we are starting today consists of delivering 170 collections called Centennial for the 100 years that the Ministry of Public Education celebrated last year, there are around 27 thousand books that we are going to deliver in the 18 municipalities of Sinaloa in the 170 libraries That is why we are here”, mentioned Avilés Ochoa.

He reported that this collection of books is aimed at a very wide audience that ranges from the youngest who are starting in the world of reading, as well as parents and teachers, there are 172 copies in each collection and it is distributed to all sectors that make up the teaching-learning process.

ISIC delivers 170 book collections to libraries in Escuinapa | Photo: María Ibarra/ Debate

He emphasized that a collection called “Seed” was also delivered to reading mediators, who are the ones who go out to promote reading in the communities.

“We want to make Sinaloa a reading state and for this to happen we need reading municipalities, reading communities, we need libraries and reading rooms. The people who read are a person who is critical, imaginative, who learns to dialogue, to disagree and that makes us have citizens in solidarity with their environment and that can generate conditions so that these unfavorable scenarios can change”, emphasized the state official.

He said that one of the challenges they are currently facing with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic is the use of technology, that students work virtually and from home, but libraries will be irreplaceable and a tool for the change of Sinaloa society.

The municipal president in her participation thanked this contribution provided by the Sinaloense Institute of Culture that comes to strengthen the libraries of the municipality, to offer a broader collection to the Escuinapenses.

“Tell them that in me they have a friend, an ally to grow this that we value so much (House of Culture), I arrived at this place that I stepped on for the first time on January 2, 1995, where I had the opportunity to enjoy each book and from each corner, of the works of Laura Esquivel, Horacio Quiroga, Benita Galeana”, expressed the mayor with great enthusiasm when remembering when she was a worker at the Casa de la Cultura.