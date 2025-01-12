The man from Malaga Isco Alarconwho was the player who wore the captain’s armband throughout the match, was in charge of analyzing what happened on the pitch of the New José Zorrilla in the duel against Valladolid corresponding to the 19th and last day of the 24-25 championship. «Very fucked upThe truth is that nowadays football is very even and we need much more. We have to be more forceful in both areas. We talk about it and talk about it and then we don’t show it, at least today. We were coming from a good dynamic and again today we were not up to par. We have not given enough to win in First. “Very screwed,” he said before the cameras. DAZN.

Questioned about what he believed the team had lacked during the more than 100 minutes that the match lasted, Isco responded that “as I told you, We have lacked everything and a little more. Understand what the game needed. We have not been up to par. They haven’t created much for us, but again with zero points and although in the second half we had chances to tie, We are having a hard time scoring a goal, doing damageand so today it is very complicated.”

Finally, asked if what happens is that there is a short template -Betis finished the clash with youth players Mateo Flores and Jesús Rodríguez in the center of the field and the right wing, respectively-, Isco assessed that “well, this is football. If you want to look for excuses, there are a million, but today with the game we played we cannot make excuses. We should have done a lot more. Nowadays, football in the First Division is very even. If you are not as you should be, the games will cost you. That’s what happened.”

First full game since his return

In another order of things, the circumstance occurred in Valladolid that Isco completed the match for the first time after his return from the serious fibula fracture injury which he suffered in Las Palmas in May and which has kept him away from the playing fields for almost seven months. Beforethe one from Arroyo de la Miel returned to the call against the Barcelonaa day in which he played the last quarter of an hour of play, as in the following match against Villarreal (14 and 16 minutes, respectively). It was already holder in front of Rayo Vallecano in the last game of 2024, in which scored a penalty the green and white goal and accumulated 66 minutes. Also He started in Huesca in the crash of King’s Cupand, likewise scored the goal whatand gave the Beticos a pass to the round of 16 and added 88 minutes.