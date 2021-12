French actress Isabelle Huppert will receive an honorary Golden Bear for her entire oeuvre at the Berlinale in February. With this, 68-year-old Huppert is following in the footsteps of Helen Mirren and Charlotte Rampling, among others, the last two female actors who won the honorary prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

