Elon Musk, an engineer, inventor, CEO of Tesla Inc, founder of SpaceX, posted on his Twitter page on November 6 whether he should sell his Tesla shares. He entrusted the decision to sell 10% of his shares to the company to users of the social network and promised to act according to the results of the vote. Most of the users voted to sell.

However, from disclosure of information on the website of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) it follows that Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, was the first to sell his portfolio of shares in the company for $ 100 million. This happened on November 5. The next day, the owner of the company himself conducted a survey on Twitter about the need to sell shares.

In December, the founder of the electric car manufacturer announced plans to leave his job and start blogging.

Is the entrepreneur really going to step back from running Tesla, or was this a ploy to further accelerate the company’s popularity? – Experts interviewed by Izvestia speculated about what would happen to the company if its founder went to bloggers.

What will happen to the Tesla business

To date, Tesla shares have lost 21% in value from their peak in November. Now Elon Musk’s fortune is $ 255 billion, which is about $ 100 billion more than at the end of 2020. The engineer is still the richest person in the world according to the version Bloomberg Billionaires Index…

Dimitri Rezepov, an analyst at General Invest, noted that the departure of its founder from the company is likely to lead to the fact that the automaker’s shares may experience “serious pressure”, since investors are interested not only in “promising and growing business, but also in the person and Musk’s adventurism “, personifying the” Tesla phenomenon “. At the same time, he believes that Musk’s personality is “ambiguous” for Tesla.

“On the one hand, numerous conflicts and problems with the US Securities and Exchange Commission made the shareholders of the company nervous more than once. On the other hand, under the leadership of Elon [Маска] the company has blazed a trail in the electric vehicle market from scratch and has designed and produced some of the most successful electric vehicles in history, ”the analyst said.

The media presence of the founder of the company, according to the expert, helps him to conclude “strategic deals and draw attention to the project.” That is why his departure could be “extremely painful for the company, significantly affecting Tesla stock,” he lamented.

Nikolay Pereslavsky, an employee of the department of economic and financial research at CMS Institute &, expressed the opinion that Tesla has already “developed enough” not to be “so dependent on the name of one of its creators.” He said that in addition to electric cars, the company also produces solar panels, a network of charging stations, and is engaged in the supply and storage of electricity.

“That is, in a few years the company has really become a widely diversified corporation with well-built operating algorithms that fit perfectly into the trend for“ green ”energy. Therefore, Tesla will continue to exist without Musk, and there is essentially no reason to fear for the company’s value: the sale of the entrepreneur’s shares is already included in the value, and besides, it is far from the fact that he will sell the entire package in full – the sale is partly related to tax optimization, ” said the financier.

As for Musk himself, he has the right to do whatever he wants, in addition, he still has projects SpaceX and Neuralink – a company developing the world’s first minimally invasive neurochip, also owned by a businessman.

The expert recalled that Tesla is not the first project that the entrepreneur is selling – before that he sold “at least PayPal”. In 2000, X.com acquired Confinity and became PayPal, an international payment translator. At PayPal, Musk worked in leadership positions and was its largest shareholder until Ebay acquired the company in 2002 for $ 1.5 billion, wrote RBK…

Andrey Sychin, managing director and financier of CARF, noted that the company, unlike other automakers, “creates trends in the market”. Moreover, Musk’s companies “donate their technology to both government and other companies,” so the business model itself is “very promising, and investors love this company.” This is one of the reasons why their shares are now expensive; in the future, the automaker may rise in price in the next five years or more, he predicted.

At the same time, Gleb Kozlov, CEO of the production company Faretti, called Musk “the main troll, provocateur, showman and eccentric from the world of business.”

“Twitter” has been an entrepreneur’s “weapon” for several years now – with one message he can affect the bitcoin rate, collapse Tesla shares, and so on. It should be noted that often Musk’s tweets are not a hype or a provocation, but messages that need to be read between the lines, ”said Kozlov.

According to him, if the founder leaves, Tesla will “lose a charismatic leader and ideologue,” but at the same time it will be able to gain “more stability and add in terms of operational efficiency.”

“Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but I believe that Tesla is not only Musk, and even if he leaves the position of CEO, the company will continue to show positive dynamics,” the specialist believes.

Will Elon Musk leave, and where?

Dimitri Rezepov believes that Musk’s departure from Tesla “is quite possible to focus on other projects.” At the same time, he noted that against the background of the absence of a successor, the only possible option for a businessman in the near future is his resignation from the CEO position to the position of chairman of the board of directors of the company, which was closed to him for three years due to an agreement with the SEC in 2018. … In the same year, the engineer waived his salary at the said company.

Daniil Shepovalov, an IT expert, an expert in the field of technical analysis, believes that only former US President Donald Trump was a more influential blogger than Musk, when “during his presidency, he twisted the oil market as he wanted with his tweets.” Musk, on Twitter, obviously affects the Tesla stock price and the cryptocurrency market, the expert suggested.

Jokingly calling the Dogecoin cryptocurrency “the new world financial standard”, the head of Tesla “sent the rate of this” rather meaningless “cryptocurrency into the stratosphere, Shepovalov pointed out.

He stressed that both Tesla and SpaceX are “very much tied to the personality of their founder,” so Musk’s departure would be a “big blow” for these companies, but it “does not seem likely enough.”

According to the expert, the tweet that Musk is thinking of becoming a blogger is a joke – or, perhaps, “an element of media support for some kind of entrepreneur’s strategy.”

“Whether a member of the PayPal Mafia Elon Musk uses his influencer powers to get additional profit from predictable market fluctuations, everyone can speculate on their own,” the expert concluded.

Gleb Kozlov, discussing the entrepreneur’s tweet that he was thinking of quitting and becoming an influencer, said that a few weeks ago the businessman in an interview with journalist Joanna Stern of the newspaper The wall street journal said the CEO was a “fictitious title” and that he was promoted to “Techno King” at Tesla.

“I would not be surprised if he says with such a tweet that he can resign from leadership positions in all his companies – do not forget that in addition to Tesla he is also involved in Neuralink, The Boring Company – but at the same time he will continue to effectively fulfill his functional. Thus, he will support his words that the positions he occupies mean absolutely nothing, ”the expert expressed his opinion.

He stressed that the businessman is already an influencer and “regularly influences millions of people and market quotes with his tweets and interviews,” participated in the podcast of comedian Joe Rogan, gives interviews and he even managed to star in the film projects “Iron Man” and “Theory big bang “.

If we seriously consider the unlikely scenario that Musk will actually resign from all his positions, then I have no doubt that the same Tesla could even benefit from such a turn of events, Kozlov said.