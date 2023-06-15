Isabella Tena is a beautiful young actress who with her talent is drawing attention in Mexican soap operas, as he was recently part of the cast in ‘El amor invencible’, alongside Angelique Boyer and Danilo Carrera, broadcast on Las Estrellas.

Isabella Tena, originally from CDMXwith only 16 years of age, she has already been able to attract the attention of the telenovela public, since she has proven to be very talented and her beauty is indisputable, so surely a great future awaits you in the acting world.

But on social networks she has the best comments, they also refer to her as “the new Angelique Boyer”, since she physically looks a lot like her, even in “Invincible Love” they represented mother and daughter.

Isabella Tena. Instagram photo

Isabella could become one of the next protagonists of new stories on Televisa, she is on the same path as Angelique Boyer, they also make her see it on networks with comments from users who They congratulate her on her work.

Isabella Tena trained at the Televisa Artistic Education Center (CEA) for two years, and has acted so far in seven soap operas, including ‘My husband has a family’ (2017-2019) and ‘My heart is yours’ ( 2014).

Isabella has an actress sister

Isabella Tena has a sister named Ana Tena, who is also an actress and their ages are two years apart. Ana, 18, also studied acting and took part in ‘El amor invincible’.

In ‘Invincible Love’, Isabella Tena has the role of Ana Julia, the daughter of Angelique Boyer, and Ana Tena played Lola. The latter has previously intervened in other Televisa productions such as ‘La madrastra’” (2022), ‘The last king: The son of the people’ (2022) and ‘Single with daughters (2019-2020).

Isabella and Ana love acting, as well as social networks and they frequently share photos in which they appear together enjoying great moments.

The sisters Isabella and Ana Tenna. Instagram photo

