After his trip to South Korea at the end of NovemberIsabel Díaz Ayuso quickly resumed her agenda, attending several events last week and early this week, such as the inauguration of the Casa de Correos Nativity Scene, the solidarity race through Valencia or the commemorative event to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution held yesterday, where he surprised us with a look with transparencies and in eggplant color.

It is not strange that the president of the Community of Madrid comes closer and closer to trends, even the most daring ones. On many occasions she has surprised us with original and unexpected outfits, developing her own style that has evolved over the years.

This afternoon, Ayuso presided over the ceremony to hand over the I edition of the Lito Madrid Hospitality Awardswhich distinguish the excellence in the bars, taverns, cafes and restaurants of the region. A perfect time to bring out one of your best ‘working’ looks.

The best-fitting jacket from Zara

When the president of the Community of Madrid finds a garment that she loves, it is not unusual to see her on many occasions with it and that is what has happened with this one. ‘blazer’ from Zara’s latest collection, with a ‘great’ effect and a color that combines with everything.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the Lito Madrid Hospitality Awards Antonio Pérez Saz | Europa Press

Although fitted designs are timidly entering, the truth is that ‘oversize’ still reigns in all wardrobes, especially when it comes to blazers. This garment has become a basic for our looks both for the office as for those of us who wear it in our free time thanks to its great versatility and, above all, because of how well it looks with any style.

In this case, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has opted for one of the hidden gems of the new season of the Inditex brand, a mint double-breasted blazer, accompanied by a thin matching belt to accentuate the waist and create that ‘dude’ effect.

This is the third time that the president of the CAM bets on the same American. We saw that he premiered it at the end of October, at the presentation of the XX Madrid Diario Journalism Award to the writer Andrés Trapiello and, again, in mid-November, a few days before traveling to South Korea.

Zara double breasted blazer with belt Zara

We can still find the American one in the firm’s catalogue, at a price of 55.95 euros (ref: 9286/600). Although it is part of an outfit, Ayuso has preferred to combine it with black skinny pants and a matching t-shirt underneath.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.