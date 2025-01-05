Isaac He scores again but for the third time this season his goals do not allow him to claim victory with Sevilla. Those from Nervión came not only with a very tough win under their arm in their debut at the UD Almería Stadium, home of the leader of LaLiga Hypermotion, but also showed a lack of intensity and collective competitiveness that alarmed everyone who saw to the team, which remains on the path in its spirit to reach the round of 16 and at least is left with the positive news that Isaac scored again, and it hurt that it was not for him to win the Seville.

The desolation of the Lebrija forward at the end of the match, completely collapsed because in a new attempt he had been able to score for the Sevilla team, being also the best in the Almería fiefdom, reveals the desperation of a group that failed its people one more day in the face of that total ineffectiveness of a Sevilla that was eliminated. The great hero of the night was undoubtedly a local Luis Suarez that with a hat trick He froze García Pimienta’s wishes that it would be a peaceful night before the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Not at all.

Lucía minute 5 when lukebakio He runs on the right wing and faces his pair, crossing towards an Idumbo who is not successful in the first shot, until it is Isaac who appears in the second place, he turns around in front of Edgar with cunning and manages to take an unappealable left foot shot into the net. Almeria. Then came Milanovic’s great goal from home and Luis Suárez’s three goals, each one more painful for the Sevilla parish gathered there, but Isaac continues little by little to chain successes on an individual level for the day in which they also serve to sign victory .

With the one from the Copa del Rey, there are now three goals this season distributed between LaLiga EA Sports (2) and the aforementioned one from the KO tournament (1). It is worth remembering that the youth player’s first goal was on matchday 16 of the domestic championship, when the Sevillian was the author of one of the three goals that Sevilla scores in the Riyadh Air Metropolitan against Atlético de Madrid, although the Sevillistas did not end up adding to that challenge either (4-3). The one from Real Madrid, on the day that Jesús Navas says goodbye to professional football on a playing field, Isaac opens the scoring for the visiting side at the Santiago Bernabéu (4-2). Added to this is now the goal in Almería that once again leaves Isaac with the desire to close a victory with the signature of his scoring nose.