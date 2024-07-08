According to the official numbers announced in the last few hours, it seems that Zenless Zone Zero has also hit the mark, placing itself as yet another success for miHoYo after Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

It really seems like that Zenless Zone Zero is yet another success for miHoYo after Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. It was in fact announced a few hours ago that the game had over 50 million downloads and around 4 million dollars in revenue at launch. It is undoubtedly about numbers worthy of a great franchiseyet until recently things were different, with the Chinese team trying to establish itself on mobile with products like FlyMe2theMoon, the two episodes of Houkai Gakuen and Honkai Impact 3rd. The latter turned out to be the potential basis for a substantial growth of the studywhich thanks to the support of some investors has gone from employing around two hundred people to over a thousand, in conjunction with the big bet of Genshin Impact.

Success, the real one Genshin Impact has generated over $245 million in one month on mobile alone, overwhelming developers miHoYo with the force of a success that few expected it to assume such proportionsbut which was based on extremely concrete concepts. The technical and artistic quality of an action RPG in perfect anime style represented the perfect hook to attract an exorbitant number of fanswho then remained involved thanks to the solid gameplay mechanics resulting from the experience we talked about in the review of Honkai Impact 3rd. Accessibility guaranteed by the free-to-play formatanother aspect that miHoYo knows well due to the well-known characteristics of the mobile market, has completed the picture of one of the greatest successes of recent years, destined to soon become a real social phenomenon, also influencing the world of cosplayers.

A new center? Establish a solid foundation on PC and consoles with Genshin Impact, miHoYo has made another sensational hit with Honkai: Star Railaiming in this case at a less immediate formula and more inclined to the typical depth of tactical RPGs, but equally fascinating in the eyes of tens of millions of players. The protagonists of Zenless Zone Zero in an official artwork After that, it was the turn of Zenless Zone Zero, which from the first feedback seems to have inherited the brilliance of previous projects from the Chinese studio, along with a technical department that has made the most of the experience gained so far with the anime style (and yes, also its inevitable fanservice). It is still too early to talk about a success equal to or even greater than what miHoYo has achieved so far, but it is now clear that this team he has now learned what the perfect formula is to dominate a market that has become frighteningly relevant over the years. What do you think? Are you playing Zenless Zone Zero? Let’s talk about it.

