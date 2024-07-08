YoIndependent Santa Fe wants to prepare to become champion after the good campaign it had in the first half of the Colombian League. The Cardenal team dreams of the tenth star.

Santa Fe was unable to complete the objective in the final and was left empty-handed after losing in the penalty shoot-out against BucaramangaThe capital team has turned the page and is getting stronger.

Santa Fe is strengthening

This Monday, the Cardinals presented their new signing after a few days of rest at the club offices. The idea is to put together a very competitive roster for the second half of the year, the idea is to fight again for that coveted star.

Mosquera comes to reinforce the attack, but has a rather particular history with the Santafereño team. The player born in Bonaventure He was one of the big stars of the final that Millonarios won against Santa Fe in the capital derby of the second half of the Colombian League.

The 29-year-old striker is changing direction, despite having said at one point that he would only play for Millonarios. “Welcome Santiago Mosquera!”Santa Fe said on its social networks

Harold Santiago Mosquera He just finished his contract with OFI Crete on June 30. The winger played 27 games for the Greeks and scored two goals and provided two assists.

At Millonarios, the skilled footballer became one of the FPC’s most promising players after playing 64 games and leaving good numbers despite playing on the wing: he scored nine goals and provided seven assists in his experience as Ambassador.

HAROLD YEPES

