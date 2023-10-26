In Boca’s calendar there is a day well marked with red fiber: Saturday, November 4. And although there is still one game left (against Estudiantes de La Plata this Saturday) and a handful of days before that trip to the final of the Copa Libertadores, every piece of information about it is avidly followed by Xeneizes fans.

For now, this Wednesday the referee for the final was appointed: It will be the Colombian Wilmar Roldán. The experienced judge will be assisted by his compatriots Alexander Guzmán and Dionisio Ruiz, and the Chilean Juan Lara will be in charge of the VAR. The team is completed by the Colombians Andrés Rojas and Wilmar Navarro, fourth and fifth referees, and Jhon Ospina (AVAR3) plus the Chileans Ángelo Hermosilla (AVAR1) and Edson Cisternas (AVAR2).

Roldán controlled 14 Boca matches in Conmebol tournaments, with 6 xeneize victories, 5 draws and 3 losses. He directed Fluminense seven times, with 4 tricolor wins and 3 losses.

The 43-year-old Colombian from Antioquia has two World Cups (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018) and five Copa América (2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021) on his resume. In the Copa Libertadores, meanwhile, he has recorded 116 matches in 15 years (he debuted in 2008).

Strikingly, a few weeks ago the judge of the future final in Rio de Janeiro directed Boca vs. Palmeiras, first leg of one of the semifinals. And there was a very unusual situation: during the warm-up, Roldán took images of La Bombonera, filmed it with his phone and even had himself photographed with open arms with the Boca fans in the background.

Roldán took photos at the Bombonera. See also The legendary Boca Juniors barrabrava that Colombia deported and goes to trial Photo: Screenshot

In some ways, he acted like a tourist, or even a fan, on the field. Nevertheless, Conmebol did not express itself or take action on it and even designated him for the most important match of his most important club tournament, a final in which Boca himself will be one of the protagonists.

At the same timeRoldán was the referee in those three painful defeats, that determined or at least led to eliminations in very advanced stages of the contest.

In 2012 he directed the second clash of the final with Corinthians, which Boca lost 2 to 0 in San Pablo after Juan Román Riquelme declared that he felt “empty” and anticipated a step away from the team.

Wilmar Roldán looks at the screen in the match between Ecuador and Brazil, in January 2022: ‘I am not antiVAR,’ he said. See also Athletics, Jacobs returns and wins the 60 meters in Berlin in 6 "51:" I would like to improve the European record " Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. Efe

In 2016 he had to control the idea of ​​a semifinal in Ecuador, where the Argentine team fell 2 to 1 against Independiente Del Valle, before being sidelined with a 2-3 in Buenos Aires. And at the same stage, but in 2020, he controlled the second match, which resulted in a 0-3 at the hands of Santos in Brazil, with a terrible performance from the visitor.

