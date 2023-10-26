US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, expressed this Thursday (26) his doubts regarding the accuracy of the reports of deaths in Gaza released by the local Ministry of Health, which is controlled by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

During a press conference at the White House, Biden stated in response to one of the journalists present that he had “no idea that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed [em Gaza]”.

Biden also pointed out that he was “certain that innocent people were killed”, emphasizing that “this is the price of fighting a war”. The Democrat highlighted his lack of confidence in the data made available by the health department controlled by terrorists, stating that the State of Israel must be “incredibly careful” at this time not to target civilians in Gaza, and focus its efforts on combating “those who promote conflict against the country”.

After the American president’s speech, the Gaza Ministry of Health released, on Thursday, a 222-page document with names and numbering of documents that “proves” the number of Palestinian deaths is higher than the data questioned by Biden at the press conference. which pointed to 6 thousand Palestinian victims.

According to the Hamas-controlled ministry, since October 7, when the terrorist group brutally attacked the State of Israel, taking civilians hostage, more than 7,000 Palestinians, including 2,900 children, have lost their lives due to air strikes carried out by Hamas. Israeli counteroffensive.